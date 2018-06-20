Kyah Food and Fuel representatives in Witset say their station currently has zero gas to offer residents.

We spoke with the manager at the Kyah Food and Fuel location and she says she wishes to stay unnamed. She explains how the station reached the point of no fuel.

“Normally our fuel comes from Edmonton. There was a fire at that plant, which has restricted the number of gas shipments to BC. Unfortunately, our location is one of those places that is feeling the impact. This has now created a transport problem. Rather than receive our normal shipment from Prince George, drivers now have to go to Burnaby to get fuel. This sort of thing has happened before and it’s annoying. We report fuel levels every day so they should’ve sent a truck 2 or 3 days ago but they never did, now we wait and suffer.”

Now that a truck has been dispatched to Burnaby, the Kyah Food and Fuel manager is hopeful they will have gas back by Saturday.

If you or anyone you know relies on fuel at the Kyah Food and Fuel Station, pass this message along as they may be left stranded.

The next closest gas stations are either in Hazelton or Smithers. Both of these locations are roughly 35 kilometers away from Witset.