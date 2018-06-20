Around 2:30 this afternoon, reports surfaced online of a fire breaking out near Maxan Lake, which is 30 kilometers Southwest of Burns Lake.

Details of the event are very slim at this point, however, we were able to speak with Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) Chair, Bill Miller.

Miller says there was one heck of a plume of smoke coming from the Maxan Lake area and he assumed the cause of the fire to be from a lightning strike.

Crews continue to battle the blaze and Miller says it’s raining heavily in the Burns Lake area, which should help out the firefighting efforts.

Miller believes a water bomber, as well as a helicopter, were deployed to help fight the blaze.

We have spoken with Burns Lake Fire Chief Robert Krause who says at this time, his crews are not battling the blaze, as it is out of their jurisdiction. This means the firefighting efforts are in the hands of the BC Wildfire Service and RDBN.

At this time, the exact cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown.

More on this story as it develops.