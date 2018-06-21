A family of four that was reported missing on Monday in Northern BC, has been located unharmed.

Search and Rescue teams from Smithers, Stewart, and Terrace were able to track down the family yesterday, just West of Kinaskan Lake.

The investigation began on Monday when the family vehicle was found abandoned in Dease Lake by BC Hydro staff.

After a bit of research, authorities found out they were looking for:

Jeffery PHAN, 24-years-old

Michelle LESACA, 24-years-old

Satana PHAN 3-years-0old

Satan PHAN 2-years-old

Police contacted the Oregon Police and family for the missing people and learned that the family planned to travel to the Philippines but later changed their travel itinerary.

Evidence suggests that on Friday, May 25, 2018, they checked into the airport in Portland Oregon USA but canceled the ticket and never boarded the plane.

Police learned that the vehicle and family entered Canada at the Roosville Border crossing near Fernie BC on June 9, 2018.

Although the exact nature of the trip and the reasoning for the abandoned vehicle are unknown, officials are simply happy the family was located safe and sound.