22 years ago on June 13th, 1996, a proclamation was signed saying June 21st would be known as “National Aboriginal Peoples Day” across Canada.

Since then, the annual event has changed its name to “National Indigenous Peoples Day.”

The nation-wide event is hosted to celebrate the indigenous community that roamed Canada before most of us immigrated here.

Annette Morgan was the co-organizer of the event that took place today in Smithers and talks about the importance of hosting this event.

“Certainly an event like this brings out the best in everyone. It’s a good way to get out and support the aboriginal people and their culture. Sharing and celebrating where we’re at and where we’re going, is such an amazing feeling. The indigenous community plays a vital role in Smithers so it’s great to see everyone out and about.”

Today’s celebration in Smithers hosted a wealth of activities. There was free food, educational brochures on the aboriginal community, indigenous art, and students from Muheim Elementary also showed off some of their drumming skills.

Morgan says she wants to make one point very clear to people in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

“Events like this are all about showing community support. No matter what you do in life, it’s nice to know you have someone to watch your back. In terms of support, we need to continue growing our aboriginal community. Smithers is a great place to live and we have to be thankful for the opportunities we have here. At the end of the day, we want to enhance the community in any way we can. Whether that’s funding opportunities or hosting free events like this, working together is the only way to have a positive outcome.”