Mother Nature certainly wasn’t messing around this week, as she showed the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) who was boss.

During the week, we saw prolonged stretches of heat, mixed in with some wicked thunderstorm activity.

The BVLD can be thankful though, as it seems things have slowly started to subside.

Here’s Environment Canada Meteorologist, Matt Loney, with a forecast heading into the weekend.

“What a week we had eh? Literally, tens of thousands of lightning strikes across the province, so it was definitely an intense week weather wise. On a positive note, that unstable system has started to weaken throughout the BVLD. For the rest of today (Friday), there is a slight chance of thundershower activity across the Eastern region of the BVLD. Besides that, the region is looking fairly stabilized with a mix of sun and cloud. If you’re looking to get out and enjoy some summertime activity, your best bet would be Saturday, as we’re expecting sunshine and highs around 24 degrees.”

Now I know what you’re thinking, “is that summertime weather going to stick around?” Loney doesn’t think so.

“Heading into Sunday, we’re tracking a fairly sharp cold front that’s making its way into the BVLD. Residents can expect a decent amount of cloud coverage and scattered showers throughout the region. Again, it’s more or less the Eastern portion of the BVLD around Burns Lake that will get hit with the rain. Western parts of the BVLD such as Smithers could see a little drizzle. We’re hopeful that sunshine and mid 20 temperatures will return to the BVLD in the latter half of Monday.”