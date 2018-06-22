The Riverside Campground in Smithers is hosting a campfire cookout and singalong session from 5-7 pm this evening (Friday).

Although this may seem like a bit of a lighter event, Co-Organizer from the Smithers Public Library, Wendy Wright, says it’s so much more than that.

“It’s an all ages, free event for anyone who wants to come and check things out. We have some amazing local sponsors who will be providing free food, as well as, working the event from beginning to end. This is our fourth annual event here in Smithers and has so much more to offer than just a relaxing night out. In partnership with the Smithers Community Services Literacy Program, we realized this can be a great learning tool for children. When you combine literacy with music, people tend to learn easier. I’m really encouraging people to come out and enjoy something different in this beautiful weather we have upon us.”

Wright says since the inception of this program four years ago, the event has been growing in popularity. The first year saw just over 20 people, however, the next year doubled that total, to just under 50 participants. Last year, Wright says they had close to 90 people attend so she expects well over 100 people this year.”

Wright finished by saying it absolutely warms her heart to host events like this in the community.

“When I was a kid, I absolutely loved events like this. That is why I’m so excited to pass things like this along to the younger generation. If you can have fun and maybe learn something along the way, then why not? From my standpoint, it’s incredibly exciting to offer something like this to a community I love. It’s a great way for the young, old, and the elderly to connect on a different level. People can make connections at this event with literally no strings or commitment attached. Beyond the early literacy education that the program has to offer, you have inter-generational connections being made, which is priceless.”