The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is hosting a public consultation on waste management early this week.

Input is wanted on the proposed updates to the Solid Waste Management Plan. It lays out the future of recycling, organics, and garbage management in the region.

A presentation will be held by the regional district Monday at 5:30pm in the District of Vanderhoof Council Chambers.

The open house is Tuesday at the Integris Community Centre from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.