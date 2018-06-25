The BC Wildfire Services are currently tracking 12 fires in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD).

This number has decreased from the 19 they were tracking yesterday (Sunday), due to some great firefighting efforts and a little help from mother nature.

BC Wildfire Services Information Officer, Carlee Kachman, talks about the positive progression over the last couple days.

“We’ve been very fortunate to see some favorable conditions over the last 24 hours. Cooler temperatures mixed with scattered rain throughout the region has certainly helped the efforts of firefighters throughout the BVLD. Since June 20th, there were 36 reported fires and now we’re down to 12. We’ve reduced those numbers by two thirds which is a really positive sign.”

Of the 12 wildfires in the region, some are garnering more attention than others, for obvious reasons.

The Taltapin Lake fire is about 134 hectares in size. Kachman says today (Monday), there will be 45 personnel on site, 5 pieces of large machinery, and 1 helicopter battling this blaze.

The New Bird Lake wildfire is about five kilometers south of Cheslatta Lake and is currently estimated to be 55 hectares in size. This fire is currently under the status of what is known as “being held”. This means that sufficient suppression action has taken place and that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under the prevailing and forecasted conditions.

The wildfires near Maxan Lake, Endako, and Four Mile Creek have now been listed as under control.

Kachman finished by saying public engagement during wildfire season is key.

“Always be aware of conditions while you’re doing any sort of burn and be sure to check for any fire restrictions in your region. It’s also very important that residents know they play a vital role in wildfire season. Without their calls or emails, we would be behind in terms of firefighting efforts. If you see anything that looks out of the norm, be sure to contact us at the BC Wildfire Services immediately.”

