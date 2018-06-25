The Village of Witset has confirmed that both a bear and cougar were spotted within residential limits near Centennial Hall this morning.

At this time, it is asked that you proceed with caution when doing any sort of outdoor activities in the area.

If you spot any animals that pose a risk to the community, it is asked that you contact the Smithers Conservation Office at 1-877-952-7277.

If the situation is deemed as an emergency, you can also contact your local RCMP detachment at 9-1-1.

We have reached out to the Smithers Conservation Office for comment on this matter and are awaiting their response.

More on this story as it develops.

Additional information on the BC Conservation Services can be found here.