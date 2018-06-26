Looking to stay up to date with what’s going on in Smithers? Head on over to Town Hall this evening at 6:30 as Council hosts their bi-weekly meeting.

The meeting as always is free and is looking to be yet another busy one for Mayor Taylor Bachrach and Councillors.

Highlights of tonight’s agenda include:

Two staff reports being made by Smithers Director of Development Services, Mark Allen.

A Presentation from BC Housing regarding the progress on the 22-unit supportive housing development project on Railway Avenue.

A Presentation from Heather Gallagher and Liliana Dragowska on behalf of the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce regarding a community Music Strategy.

An email from the Bulkley Valley Hospital Auxiliary requesting that Council consider removing the $25.00 Criminal Record Check fee for volunteers for not-for-profit organizations

Highlights from the last meeting on June 12th: