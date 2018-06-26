Looking to stay up to date with what’s going on in Smithers? Head on over to Town Hall this evening at 6:30 as Council hosts their bi-weekly meeting.
The meeting as always is free and is looking to be yet another busy one for Mayor Taylor Bachrach and Councillors.
Highlights of tonight’s agenda include:
- Two staff reports being made by Smithers Director of Development Services, Mark Allen.
- A Presentation from BC Housing regarding the progress on the 22-unit supportive housing development project on Railway Avenue.
- A Presentation from Heather Gallagher and Liliana Dragowska on behalf of the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce regarding a community Music Strategy.
- An email from the Bulkley Valley Hospital Auxiliary requesting that Council consider removing the $25.00 Criminal Record Check fee for volunteers for not-for-profit organizations
Highlights from the last meeting on June 12th:
- A presentation by Migon Cochrane regarding the Community Paramedicine program.
- Kevin Nixon of the Conservation Officer ServiceS, discussing bear/human conflicts within the community and safety tips for residents.
- Council approving a letter of support for the Dik Tiy Housing Society to research the development of the former Hilltop Inn location.
- Canadian Craftsman Builders of Smithers awarded the contract to build the new fire storage unit here in Smithers.
- Smithers Town Council presenting Smithers RCMP Commander, Rob Mitchell with a painting as part of recognition for his promotion within the local detachment.