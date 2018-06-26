Smithers RCMP is asking for help in finding a man who robbed a local convenience store early Monday morning.

Just before 4AM, a man wearing a mask entered the 7-Eleven off Highway 16 wielding a kitchen knife and demanding cash from the store clerk.

The employee then fled to a safe room within the store and called 9-1-1.

During this time, the suspect was able to steal the entire countertop display of lottery tickets, as well as a small donations box.

Shortly after the incident, Police located both the knife and lottery tray abandoned nearby in Heritage Park.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Smithers RCMP at (250) 847-3233 or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).