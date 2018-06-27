When it comes to reducing bear and human conflicts within residential limits, Town of Smithers Officials have decided to play the waiting game.

What we mean by this is, there are no concrete plans going forward to implement anything on a municipal level.

The issue arose when local Conservation Officer Kevin Nixon presented to Council on June 12th.

Nixon made it aware that although bear complaints have been declining over the past couple years, Town Officials should play their part in reducing these issues.

Here’s Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach reflecting on the situation.

“The presentation made by Kevin Nixon really pointed out a problem that our community needs to address going forward. A lot of the steps focus on what community members can do to reduce residential attractants but there are a few things we can look into on a municipal level. I don’t think Council is in a position right now to implement anything. We have directed town staff to come back at budget time with some different ideas regarding bear-resistant garbage containers. This is something I hope we can make some serious progress on in the coming years.”

The current garbage containers for the Town of Smithers were purchased a little under 5 years ago and the cost was around $100 per bin.

These garbage cans are retrofitted for bear-resistant modifications but could cost nearly as much as the container itself.

A new bear-proof bin could cost anywhere from $200-$300 US.

Councillor Phil Brienesse says although he wasn’t on Council when they purchased their last bins, he would like to see some thought go into making these bear-resistant cans available to the public.

“I’m sure that when the decision was made to purchase these garbage bins, the cost was the main concern. At that time there was also less worry for black bears within the residential area but as time goes on, bears seem to be more commonly making their way into town. I live within town boundaries but more on the outskirts, so I would love to see some sort of bear-resistant containers be made available to the public upon request. It would make storing not only my garbage but the garbage of a lot of residents hassle free.”

Both Brienesse and Bachrach could agree that the first stage of this process begins with proper public education on bear awareness.

Bear safety tips within BC can be found here.