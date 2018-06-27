A major trade exhibition is coming back to the northern capital.

The fourth Canada North Resources Expo will be held in Prince George in 2019.

The biennial event focuses on major resource sectors such as heavy construction, forestry, and project development, all of which are vital to Northern Canada’s economy.

Hundreds of industry leaders will be in attendance from the following sectors:

Forestry;

Mining;

Road Building;

Screening/Crushing/Recycling;

Machinery Operators;

Trucking/Transportation;

Contractor/Construction;

Manufacturer/Dealer/Distributor;

Power Generation and Distribution Projects; and

Government

“This show has evolved into a must-attend trade event in the region,” said National Show Manager Mark Cusack in a statement.

“More than eight thousand visitors came out in 2017 and we’re anticipating a growth in that number for this year and even more exhibitors to fill the indoor and outdoor space.”

The expo will be at the CN Centre May 24th and 25th, 2019, from 9am to 5pm both days.