The votes are in and it seems as though Lake Babine Nation (LBN) residents have called for a bit of change in terms of leadership.

Gordon Alec was elected as the new Chief after securing 307 of a possible 832 votes.

Alec was able to narrowly edge out incumbent chief Wilfred Adam by a mere 32 votes, ending Adam’s hopes of serving a fourth consecutive term as Chief.

The new Woyennne councilors include Cheyene Crouse, Derek C. MacDonald, Murphy Abraham and Melvin Joseph.

Now, this is where things got a little interesting.

The Tachet councilors had two positions available. Shane Modine was able to secure his spot with 48 votes, however, there was a 3-way tie for the second position by Paul Joseph, Dolores Alec and Mildred M. George who all received 34 votes. Ultimately the Electoral Officer cast the deciding vote which would see Joseph grab the last available Tachet councilor position.

The Fort Babine Nation councilors are now Bessie West and John West.

Verna Power was able to grab the only available Old Fort councilor position with 35 of a possible 78 votes.

The new Chief and Council will be sworn in on July 4th.

For a full list of the voting results, click here.