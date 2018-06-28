As most residents of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) are kicking the can waiting for the long weekend to arrive, ICBC is reminding the BVLD to be safe wherever their ventures may take them.

Heading into the Canada Day long weekend, it should come to no surprise to the BVLD, that there will be an increased Police presence on the road.

Here’s ICBC Road Safety Coordinator, Christine Kirby, talking about an initiative you may see on the roads this weekend.

“Whether you’re in the BVLD or getting as far away as you possibly can, chances are you’ll run into a check stop. ICBC will be teaming up with RCMP across the Province for what is known as Counter Attack, an initiative that aims towards cracking down on impaired driving. Our message is simple, if you plan on indulging in adult beverages, make sure not only you have a safe ride home but your friends and family do as well. We want everyone in the BVLD to enjoy their festivities and make it home safely after the weekend wraps up.”

On a yearly average, 7 people are injured in 44 crashes in North-Central BC on Canada Day.

Also in North-Central BC, an average of 20 people are killed each year due to impaired-related crashes.