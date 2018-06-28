The Government of BC has committed nearly $108 million in funding to support numerous projects throughout the Province.

The funding will be aimed towards varied infrastructure projects, policing efforts, and public safety programs.

“Local governments use these grants to help provide the services, programs, and infrastructure that promote safety and benefit communities throughout the Province,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “These types of services are a big part of what makes living in British Columbia so great, and our government is pleased to provide these resources to continue building an even better B.C.”

The annual funding is provided through the Small Community Grant, Regional District Grant and Traffic Fine Revenue Sharing Grant programs.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District have quite the list of recipients when it comes to this funding.

The list includes:

Burns Lake, $476,954

Fraser Lake, $342,616

Hazelton, $434,265

Houston, $498,587

Kitimat, $533,982

New Hazelton, $436,777

Smithers, $605,768

Telkwa, $429,244

Terrace, $572,367

The Regional Districts in the area also received a bit of funding as well.

Bulkley-Nechako, $185,000

Kitimat-Stikine, $190,000

“We are pleased to share revenues with local governments to support their policing costs and community safety initiatives to help keep B.C. a safe place to live,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Our government is committed to continued support of local initiatives that benefit people throughout the province.”

