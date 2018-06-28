A Northern BC man is reinventing the way we plug in our block heaters in the winter.

Sterling Roberts has created a device called Q-Plug which is a tension-releasing electronic adaptor that acts as a middleman for your block heater and extension cord.

Roberts says he noticed this was a common occurrence for people living in the north when he himself yanked apart his power cord.

“It’s 7 am pitch black, you got work on the brain, you’ve barely got coffee in your system and it’s something easy to forget. In the winter time, we rely on our vehicles. My mother used to do this almost every week or two to the point where my stepdad had to tie her extension cord to a pole in our yard. She actually bent the pole she did it so often.”

Roberts added when he shows people his invention it makes them realize how useful it can be and how much money they could save if something were to go wrong.

This invention has the potential to help prevent hazards such as tires bursting from dragging the extension cord to house fires starting from an electrical fault.

Roberts has a Kickstarter page up and is hoping to raise $36,000 for his product which he intends to have ready for December this year.