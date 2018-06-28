Mother Nature certainly wasn’t messing around last week as lightning strikes sparked up 30 wildfires in the North-West District of BC.

Since then, the numbers have rapidly declined, as the BC Wildfire Services are currently battling roughly 10 blazes.

Here’s Fire Information Officer from the North-West Fire Centre, Carolyn Bartos providing the area with a bit of good news.

“All the fires within the North-West fire district are currently under control. What I mean by that is, these fires have received sufficient suppression action to ensure there is no further spread of the fire.”

Bartos says of the remaining blazes, there are a couple areas of specific interest.

“The Taltapin Lake fire is 134 hectares in size and has 33 personnel on site today (Thursday). The New Bird Lake fire has 18 personnel on site today as well. Both of these fires are also under control.”

Some of the current fires still burning but listed as under control are:

Maxan Lake, 94 hectares

New Bird Lake, 55 hectares

Endako, 20 hectares

Taltapin, 134 hectares

For a full list of active BC Wildfires, click here.

For information on reporting a Wildfire in BC, click here.