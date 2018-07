Canada Day is here and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District has lots to do.

Starting at 830am the Rotary Pancake Breakfast is taking place at the Friendship Centre.

There’s a Canada Culture Crawl taking place at 10 in the BV museum.

The official Canada Day ceremony starts at 11:45am in Heritage Park with speeches and cake along with lots of games and entertainment in the Family Zone at 12pm.