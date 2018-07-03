Burns Lake residents are set to experience a pair of planned power outages this week.

BC Hydro is replacing some aging wooden power poles as part of its annual summer mandate

The first of two outages will affect nearly 40 customers tomorrow (Wednesday), ranging in the following residential areas:

Glofum Drive

Bennett Drive

Gerow Drive

Highway 35

Park Street

Pioneer Way

Saunders Drive

The outage is expected to last six hours from 10AM to 4PM.

The second outage will be larger, more than 470 customers on Saturday, and will affect areas along Highway 16 from Burns Lake to Fraser Lake.

That outage will last for only four hours from 9AM to 1PM.

For more information, or to see if your home will be affected by these outages, you can click here.