30 adults and 1 youth.

That’s how many people attended the last Neighbourhood Learning Centre (NLC) Consultation at the SD54 School Board Office.

SD54 is hoping for those same faces and maybe even more, as they host the 2nd NLC Consultation this evening. Things get underway at the School Board Office in Smithers at 7:00 pm.

The last meeting was really the beginning stages of this entire process.

Not only will Smithers get a world-class school in the new Walnut Park Elementary, but they also have the opportunity to incorporate a nearly $1.5 million dollar space to best suit the needs of the community.

The possibilities are endless, however, the funds are not. That is why community partnerships could be so vital throughout this process.

If say people want an additional recreation space for the winter months, it’s doable, but will take some extra money. Whether that be additional funding, grants, or community partners, that portion has yet to be decided.

A lot of the last consultation focused on either additional recreation spaces or an early childcare learning facility, which both seem to fit the mold of the school.

If you want to have a say, tonight is the night. If not, you have zero room to complain when a plan is implemented.

SD54 stands firm by saying the design process and consultation period will continue for the next 3 months. They hope to unveil a design plan by the end of 2018.

The new Walnut Park Elementary School along with the Neighbourhood Learning Centre is set to open its doors in September 2020.

The aftermath of the 1st NLC Consultation can be found here.

More on the announcement of the new Walnut Park Elementary School can be found here.