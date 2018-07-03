BC Liquor Store branches in coordination with the Canadian Red Cross, have raised $65,466.39 thanks to the generosity of residents throughout the Province.

One area that did particularly well in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) was Terrace. Their locations were able to raise $5,006 which was good for second place in the province behind Port Coquitlam who raised $7,089.

No matter where you are in the BVLD, if you donated to the BC Liquor Stores, give yourself a pat on the back.

“As flood-recovery efforts continue, the effects will be felt for many months to come,” said Kimberley Nemrava, vice-president, Canadian Red Cross, British Columbia & Yukon. “We extend our heartfelt thanks for this significant contribution, on behalf of those people impacted by flooding.”

The money has already gone towards such things as homes for the evacuees and mobilized supplies.

Residents who have been fortunate enough to return to their homes impacted by flooding have received clean-up kits, as well as other items to get them back into their homes.

To date, BC Liquor Stores along with the Canadain Red Cross have raised over $2.5 million in crisis-related donations.