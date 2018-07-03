The Province of BC is committing $1.12 million to deter youth in BC from pursuing life as a gang member by expanding the Expect Respect and A Safe Education (ERASE) anti-bullying program.

Now I know what you’re thinking, “do gangs even exist in Northern BC or the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District? (BVLD)”

Unfortunately, the answers there may vary but there’s no doubt we’re not dealing with a bloods vs crips situation in the BVLD. Depending on the community, you may run into smaller “gangs” but nothing of that size or magnitude.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, says he hopes the expansion of this program deters youth in the BVLD from pursuing a life of crime.

“Gang issues and gun violence aren’t just a big city issue. We know that many communities such as the rural ones in the BVLD have a rising concern of gang violence. What we’re currently seeing is, gangs are becoming more sophisticated in their recruiting process. Rural communities are not out of the question and unfortunately, recruitment is beginning at an earlier and earlier age.”

According to the Preventing Youth Involvement in Gangs report, the average age when youth begin to associate with gangs is 13 years old.

Farnworth says although gang activity may not be very common in the BVLD, you should still be aware of the risks out there.

“We know that gang activity is present in rural communities and it obviously varies from region to region. If an area hasn’t been impacted or has low-gang activity, we need to be vigilant in making sure that activity doesn’t increase. That begins with early education and being aware of the signs before it gets out of control.”

More than 18,000 educators, law-enforcement members, probation officers, child and youth mental-health workers, and other community partners, have received training through BC’s ERASE program.

The expanded ERASE program aims to train over 14,000 school/district staff, law enforcement members and community partners to prevent and respond to safety issues involving gang-related behavior, guns, and illicit drug use. This program will be offered in the BVLD to SD54.