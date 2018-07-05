The Town of Smithers is warning residents of increased bear activity around the perimeter trail behind Canadian Tire.

The areas most impacted were from the Willowvale subdivision to Ambleside and over into Elks Park.

At this time, it is asked that you use extreme caution when using any of the trail systems.

It is also recommended that you keep your pets on a leash at all times.

