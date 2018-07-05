That’s right, styrofoam can now be densified in Smithers thanks to the Smithers and Area Recycling Society (SARS).

What’s the significance of this announcement you may ask?

Well, the new machine introduced by SARS can reduce styrofoam at a rate of 90-1. As you can see in the above photo, Earnest is holding a compacted load of styrofoam. That densified piece is how much loose styrofoam would fit in the bin to his right.

The machine will be known as Project Ingo, named after local great, Ingo Oeverman who has dedicated his last couple years to cleaning the streets of the Valley.

Oeverman has been advocating to get a machine like this in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) for multiple years.

The cost of the machine? Roughly $45,000. Project advocate, Earnest Harding, says it was worth every dollar.

“We will take in styrofoam from most of the area. That includes the Hazeltons, Smithers, and the Telkwa Transfer Station. The biggest significance of this machine is obviously reducing the volume of the styrofoam. The easiest way to put it is, now instead of having to ship 90 truckloads to Vancouver, we only have to ship roughly 1. Not only will it reduce transport costs but it will also give us back some much-needed warehouse space. It’s really a win-win.”

This is the first and only machine like this in the BVLD. It is located in the Apex building in Smithers and that is where all the material will be compacted.

Harding says if you have styrofoam, they’ve got the solution for you. It’s going to cost you a little bit but you have to pay the power-bill somehow right?