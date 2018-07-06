Mounties have tracked down the supposed person who robbed a 7-Eleven more than a week ago in Smithers.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the Town yesterday (July 5th), arresting the suspect and recovering related evidence to the crime.

Around 4AM last Monday (June 25th), a believed to be male entered the 7-Eleven just off Highway 16 wielding a knife and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The convenience store employee then fled to a safe-room and called 9-1-1.

During this time, the suspect took off with a lottery tray and a donations box.

Shortly after the incident, Police recovered the lottery tray and knife abandoned in Heritage Park.

RCMP are thanking a local business, who were able to help locate the person even quicker.

The suspect was held in custody overnight and is expected to appear in court today (Friday, July 6th).