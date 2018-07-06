It seems as though the fairly unstable weather we’ve seen in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Environment Canada is tracking thundershower activity throughout most of the BVLD for Friday heading into Saturday.

With a look ahead, here’s meteorologist, Trevor Smith.

“We’re not expecting much of a heatwave heading into the weekend which is a little out of the norm. It’s looking pretty unsettled for most of today (Friday) and Saturday with 20-degree highs and showers. That’s about 2-3 degrees cooler than what we’d normally expect for this time of year.”

Smith says although it’s looking gloom and doom heading into the coming days, there is a silver lining.

“If I had to pick the nicest day of the weekend it would be Sunday. We’re looking at mostly to partly sunny skies with highs around 25. As we head into the new week, Monday is looking fairly warm around 26 degrees in the sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday, expect temperatures to hover close to 30 degrees which is fairly normal for this time in July.”

Smith says at this point, nothing is imminent weatherwise in the BVLD. Expect sunshine, rain, and maybe even some thunderstorm activity all in the next couple days.