Recent graduate from the Bulkley Valley Christian School, Joel Veenstra, wrapped up the 2018 BC Boys Junior Golf Championships today (July 6th) in Kamloops.

Veenstra was fairly consistent through the four rounds, shooting back to back 69’s to open the tournament.

The weakest round for Veenstra saw him shoot 73 in the 3rd round but he was able to bounce back shooting 70 to close out round 4.

Veenstra finished the 72-hole tournament at 7 under with a shot total of 281.

The Smithers native was just 5 strokes back of Song Bai who took 2nd and 9 shots back of Illirian Zalli who was able to secure the tournaments top spot. Both Bai and Zalli represented Vancouver.

This year’s tournament for Veenstra saw definite signs of improvement, as he finished last years tournament tied for 27th.

If you’re looking to find Veenstra in the coming months, he’ll most likely be sharpening his skills on the course, as he will join the University of Idaho’s Men’s Golf Team in the fall.