Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP, Nathan Cullen, has made his way back into Smithers and he hasn’t arrived alone.

Joining Cullen on his trip back out west is Federal NDP Leader, Jagmeet Singh.

Cullen and Singh are slated to make an appearance today in Bovill Square, as they serve up ice-cream to area residents from 12-1 pm.

Cullen will also speak about current politics going on at the Federal level and how he has been representing the people of the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding.

If you’ve got a soft spot for sweets and a passion for politics, this event is the place for you.