The Canadian Red Cross location in Smithers is hosting an open house today, July 9th, from 4-5 pm.

The purpose of this event is to showcase the new building that is going to house supplies for the Red Cross, which provides a significant service to the region.

They recently switched locations from the Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital to unit 102 3790 on Alfred Avenue, in an attempt to free up space at the hospital, as well as expand their operations.

Open house representative Sandra Sawtell, says although this open house has something to offer everyone, they’re targeting one specific audience.

“We’re looking for volunteers who are interested in the community and want to give back. People who have skills in client services and also have flexible schedules would certainly help our organization. Our program and client base in the Bulkley Valley has doubled in the last five years so we need to add more volunteers to counter that. We do provide full training and you must be able to lift roughly 50 pounds of equipment.”

Chances are if you haven’t accessed the medical supply lending program yet, you will sometime in your life.

The tools the Red-Cross would provide you after surgery or while you’re recovering from sickness would be:

Crutches

Walkers

Wheelchairs

Raised bathroom seats

Bath chairs and stability bars

