Just over a month after Greyhound Canada cut routes in northern BC, the rest of western Canada will soon feel the pinch as well.

Effective October 31, 2018, passenger and freight service in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will be discontinued. In British Columbia, all routes are being discontinued except from Vancouver to Seattle, which is operated by BoltBus and the American Greyhound Lines Inc.

Greyhound Canada cites a challenging transportation environment characterized by declining ridership in rural communities, increased competition from subsidized national and inter-regional passenger transportation services, ultra-low-cost carriers, regulatory constraints, and increased car travel as the reasons for the cancelled service.

Senior Vice President of Greyhound Canada, Stuart Kendrick, issued this quote in a release.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce these service impacts for the end of October. We understand that these route changes are difficult for our customers. Despite best efforts over several years, ridership has dropped nearly 41% across the country since 2010 within a changing and increasingly challenging transportation environment. Simply put, we can no longer operate unsustainable routes.

“We are committed to keeping customers informed and will continue to provide fair and open communications to ensure that adequate notice is given.”

On June 1st, Greyhound Canada discontinued five routes in northern BC due to declining ridership that led to a loss in profits.