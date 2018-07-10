Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach and fellow council members are set to meet together again tonight at Town Hall.

A busy agenda this evening sees multiple discussions on table, including cannabis regulations within the district.

There will also be an update with the public about the downtown revitalization tax exemption program.

At the previous meeting on June 26th, council extended the ‘Store-front Spruce up’ program and addressed human-bear conflicts in the area.

Tonight’s meeting at Town Hall on Aldous Street begins at 6:30PM.

