Originally, nation-wide cannabis use was slated to be legalized as of July 1st, 2018.

As most of us are aware, that date has now changed to October 17th, 2018.

Although that may have upset a few people, the Town of Smithers is using this additional time to be prepared.

Nothing is concrete at this point and that is made evident by Smithers Mayor, Taylor Bachrach.

“This is a big change that is not only going to impact Smithers but the entirety of Canada. A lot of the regulations are covered by Federal and Provincial legislation but there are some decisions we’ll have to make as a municipality. That would include such things as cannabis use in public areas and the potential sites of dispensaries within the community. Those are some things we’ll have to put some serious thought into and we’re looking for as much public feedback as possible heading into the coming months.”

Bachrach says the biggest question now is whether or not the town decides to get all their ducks in a row for the legalization date OR does the town take a more cautious approach and follow the lead of other communities?

“The public will ultimately decide the rules and regulations. It’s going to be one heck of a conversation going forward and I know there is quite the range of opinions regarding cannabis. Town staff plan on scheduling a couple public consultations between now and the end of August to really gauge how the community feels.”

With her two-sense on the cannabis discussion, here’s Councillor Gladys Atrill.

“Come October of this year, cannabis is going to be legal whether people like it or not. Now what we need to figure out as a community is, how we move forward together with the rules and regulations. It all begins with knowing how area residents feel. Once we have that information we can apply it to regulations that fit the community. We may not get everything done by October 17th but the important piece will be consulting with the public before then.”

The provincial legislation under consideration at this time includes the following: