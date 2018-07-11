The calendar says it’s July 11th and coincidentally enough, that date coincides with the naming convention of the convenience store giant, 7-Eleven.

In celebration of this random occurrence, locations across the globe are offering free small slurpees to their customers and that includes right here in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD).

Unfortunately, coming across a 7-Eleven location in the BVLD is about as rare as a blue moon so if you see one, be sure to stop in.

Of the listed locations across the province, the BVLD has 3 destinations where you can stop in for a free beverage. Houston, Smithers, and as far away as Terrace.

A report done by Fast Company says 7-Eleven is projected to give away nearly 9 million slushes on this day.

For all you health enthusiasts out there, the average small Pepsi slush contains 150 calories, 15 mg’s of sodium, and 40 grams of sugar.

The event runs from 11 am to 7 pm.

