The body of an Albertan man has been recovered from the Kitimat River after disappearing over the weekend.

The male was reported missing on Saturday and was located deceased yesterday (July 11th) around 11 am local time.

Officials believe the man’s boat had flipped near a logjam and that is what led to his death.

The name of the 39-year-old man was not released and the BC Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation.

Police say there will be no further updates at this time.

An extended thanks goes out to the tireless efforts of Kitimat RCMP, Search and Rescue, and Terrace Swift Water Rescue.