Canada’s main stock closed the week on a slightly down note.

The financial sector dipped as bank stocks weighed, and utilities and technology companies edged lower as well. Gains in the energy sector kept the losses in check though, as oil prices bounced back after sliding earlier this week on the news that Libya would once again start exporting. The TSX closed the day at 16,561, down six points.

It was a different day on Wall Street as the markets continued to head upward. Investors seem to like what they’re seeing from earnings reports, and a boost from industrials and energy shares helped push the Dow Jones up 94 points, closing at 25,019.

At press time oil is up 32 cents to $70.65 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $5.10 to $1241.50 an ounce, and the loonie is down a hair to 75.99 cents U.S.