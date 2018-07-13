Since wildfire season began on April 1st, more than 50 wildfires have been on record for the Northwest Fire Centre.

More than 1,000 hectares of land has been burned as result of the blazes, mainly found around the Burns Lake area.

While the numbers may not be as worrisome compared to last year’s record-breaking wildfire season in the Cariboo, its prompted the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) to address local residents and bring them up to speed on emergency preparedness.

RDBN Chair Bill Miller says there are no differences or exceptions when it comes to being as prepared as possible.

“Especially with rural residents, we tend to be very self-dependent that way anyway, but you need to have an emergency kit and a grab-and-go bag, you need to have your medications, all of those necessities for an emergency evacuation.”

If a blaze happens, Miller believes a common misconception is the services available to those who have evacuated their homes.

“They don’t get the connection they need, they’ll say, ‘Oh well, we’re okay because we can make it on our own,’, but it is really important that people are accounted for so that we know that our people are being looked after in these types of scenarios.”

The Northwest Fire Centre has scheduled four information sessions, in conjunction with the BC Ministry of Forests, over the next two weeks.

Interested residents can check out one of the following locations:

GRASSY PLAINS

July 17th, 7PM-8:30PM @ Cheslatta Carrier Training Centre

FRANCOIS LAKE

July 19th, 7PM-8:30PM @ Francois Lake Community Hall

BURNS LAKE

July 24th, 7PM-8:30PM @ Burns Lake Public Library

ROSE LAKE