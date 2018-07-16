Smithers RCMP have confirmed a missing woman’s report has now been taken over by Mounties in Terrace.

Chantelle Simpson has been reported missing for more than a week after leaving her Telkwa home on July 4th.

It’s being transferred as it’s believed the 34-year-old was in Terrace at the time of her disappearance.

Police found her vehicle abandoned near Gossen Creek Street, 15 kilometres east of the city.

All search and rescue efforts, including the use of police dogs and water searches, have come up short since the investigation began, and the public is being asked to help in anyway they can.

Simpson is described as:

White

4’11”

120 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with more information is asked to call the local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.