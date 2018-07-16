A popular Lakes District resort and campground marked a significant milestone over the weekend.

On Saturday, under the Bulkley Valley sun, the Nadina Lake Lodge turned 60 years old, with dozens of regional residents on hand to commemorate the occasion.

Owner Brad Thompson says he’s grateful for the continued support of the lodge in providing family summer fun.

“The whole weekend turned out really well. The weather was great and we were happy with the turnout.”

Located nearly 130 kilometres southwest of Burns Lake, the Nadina Lake Lodge was built in 1958 and has been passed down within Thompson’s family.

He and his wife Wendy have operated the facility for the last 20 years.