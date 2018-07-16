Drivers and commuters along Highway 16 may notice a few construction projects taking place in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District this week.

The delays could cause traffic congestion and according to Drive BC, Smithers and Houston are of main concern as crews are scheduled to work from 8AM to 5PM daily until Friday.

Workers are installing a culvert 15 kilometres west of Smithers just after Engman Road heading towards New Hazelton.

Street maintenance is making its way from Houston to Wakefield Road.

