It will be interesting to see if there will be any representatives from the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) at next years National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC).

The tournament location has been announced and the 2019 Championships will be played in Whitehorse Yukon from May 6th to 14th.

“The Aboriginal Sport Circle looks forward to adding to the prestigious history of the NAHC when they co-host the 18th Annual NAHC in 2019 for the first time in the Yukon,” said Jeff Spencer, Chair of the NAHC Working Group, Aboriginal Sport Circle.

The NAHC showcases the best aboriginal hockey players from across the country between the ages of 15 and 18.

Each province assembles both a men’s and women’s squad and the BVLD has been represented in the past.

Smithers born Wynona Creyke had the opportunity to play for Team BC in the previous two tournaments.

At this year’s Championships in Membertou Nova Scotia, Creyke and Team BC would have a strong round robin but lackluster playoff round. After being handled by Manitoba 10-1 in the semi-finals, Creyke and her squad would end up falling 4-3 in overtime against Saskatchewan.

On the men’s side, things went a little better. Team BC would get redemption for the females after knocking off Saskatchewan in dramatic fashion, 6-5 claiming the gold medal.