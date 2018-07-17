Northwest Fire Centre crews are currently battling a 12.1-hectare blaze roughly 70 kilometers Northeast of Terrace.

With the progression of the firefighting efforts here’s Fire Information Officer, Carolyn Bartos.

“Today (July 17th) there are 18 firefighters on site being assisted by two water tenders and one helicopter. Crews continue to mop up the fire with their hoses as they extinguish the current blaze with water. This fire is believed to be human-caused as there haven’t been any recent lightning strikes in the area. We will continue to investigate.”

Bartos says there has been no new fire starts overnight which is a great sign heading into a stormy and dry Tuesday evening.

“Throughout the last weekend, we did have four new fires sparked in the Northwest Fire Centre’s District. All fires were listed as under control within 24 hours of being reported. My main concern now is the dry weather we’ve had over the past couple of days mixed in with potential thunderstorm activity in the region.”

Bartos says the fire danger rating has gone up due to these dry conditions. At this time, it is asked that residents of the BVLD are extra diligent when working around any sort of fire and if you see a potential blaze, it’s crucial you report it to the BC Wildfire Services immediately.

For a full list of Wildfires currently burning in the district, click here.

To report a potential Wildfire, click here.