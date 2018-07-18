Due to last nights heavy rainfall, Witset Officials have been forced to shut down operations at the water treatment plant.

The plant is fed from a creek and the Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU) have risen to 1100’s NTU’s.

This is a problem because the water treatment plant in Witset is only designed to clean water up to 350 NTU’s.

Essentially what this means is, the plant cannot clean this dirty water at a quick enough rate.

Until further notice, the Village will not be producing clean water which means residents must be extra diligent with their water use.

Officials are calling this a “rare occurrence” and are asking people to bear with them during this time.