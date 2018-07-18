The 40th installment of the BC Summer Games is set to open tomorrow in Cowichan Valley and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) will be well represented.

Youth athletes from Burns Lake, Hazelton, Houston, Smithers, Telkwa, and Topley will compete in this year’s games that run from July 19th through the 22nd.

The games particpants are split into 8 regions:

Kootenays

Thompson-Okanagan

Fraser Valley

Fraser River

Vancouver Coastal

Vancouver Island-Central Coast

North West

Cariboo-North East

Competitors from the North West area in their respective sports are:

Athletics: Amber Andersen (Smithers), Gabe Barker (Smithers), Greg Baxter (Smithers), Alexis Dykens (Smithers), Caleb Huntley-Smale (Telkwa), Brady Lachance (Smithers), Madigan MacKay-Marshall (Telkwa), Sage Murphy (Smithers), Adriana Scott (Smithers), Logan Unruh (Smithers).

5-on-5 Girls Basketball: Kaleigh Ness (Smithers).

Girls Rugby: Mackenzie Emberley (Houston), Courtney Farrel (Houston), Brook Gilles (Topley), Emese Illes (Telkwa), Maggie Kenzie (Houston), Shaely Niven (Houston), Nicole Northup (Smithers), Tieasha Pierre (Smithers), Rebecca Sketchley (Houston), Savannah Sommerfield (Houston).

Sailing: Dylan Parker (Smithers), Blaise Sakac (Smithers).

Boys Soccer: Daniel Lecourt (Smithers), Jesse Monn (Smithers), Noah Remillard (Smithers).

Boys Softball: Craig Patrick (Burns Lake).

Girls Softball: Janessa Garcia (Smithers), Kaleigh George (Smithers), Abigail Henderson (Houston), Autumn McRae (Smithers), Ava Jade Michell (Smithers), Madison Richter (Smithers), Shakira Sankey-Moore (Hazelton).

Triathlon: Murphy Conor (Telkwa).

