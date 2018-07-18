Take a second to think about where you were on September 11th, 2001.

On this day, it seemed as though time was standing still for almost everyone except for emergency responders in the New York area.

The terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers are a stark reminder of a very tragic time in most recent memory.

On a positive note, a piece of history from that tragic day is here in Smithers in the form of a Fire Truck.

The 1996 Fire Engine was purchased by the Smithers Fire Department nearly 4 years ago from the Fort St. John Fire Department for $150,000.

This truck responded to the 9/11 attacks after it was dispatched from a New Jersey Fire Department at the time.

“It’s got a unique piece of history attached to it there’s no doubt about that,” said Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko, “It’s honestly a real eye-opener and reminder of the events that took place on that day and the impact it had on emergency first responders. To this day, the truck is operational and helps us fight fires in Smithers and the surrounding area.”

The September 11th attack on the Twin Towers claimed the lives of 2,996 people, 412 of which were emergency first responders.

If you want to check out this Fire Truck and meet your local Smithers Firefighters, you’ll have the chance to do so every Friday from now until the end of August. The Smithers Fire Department is hosting open houses from 6-9 PM, so feel free to stop by as the trucks and bay doors will be wide open to residents.