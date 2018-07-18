Commodity prices are weighted by a suffering Chinese economy affected by trade war worries.

The price of industrial and precious metals, used heavily in China, are all sliding. This comes as China’s currency slides to a one-year low as a trade war with the US grows further.

Canada may be in US sights again as White House officials probe uranium trade as a national security threat, the same tactic used to put tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Bay Street may get a boost today though as CP Rail reported better than expected earnings with jumps in grain and oil shipments.

Meanwhile, US crude continues to slide to 66.99 a barrel as inventories reports send mixed messages to investors.

The Loonie is down to 75.49 cents US.