It began over 5 years ago and now it’s an annual tradition.

The Smithers Fire Department hosts their open house this evening (Friday, July 20th) and every Friday until the end of August from 6-9 PM.

“Several years ago we were approached by the Museum to partner on a Culture Crawl,” said Smithers Fire Chief Keith Stecko, “They were looking at a unique way to raise the profile of our community by showcasing some great local establishments. The idea is a neat way to not only attract locals out but tourists as well.”

There’s no doubt about it, Smithers is a hub for events such as this and Stecko says he’s proud to be a part of it.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out and meet your local firefighters. These people are volunteers within the community and they love establishing a line of communication with area residents. When you arrive at the open house, you’ll have the opportunity to check out a wealth of things. We have our trucks displayed on the front pad, there’s a story-board history of the fire department (which was designed by the Museum), and you can walk freely throughout our garage to check out the equipment.”

Fortunately for you, The My Bulkley Lakes News Team was able to check out the open house and found a cool piece of history within the detachment. That can be found here.