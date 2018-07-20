Mounties out of Prince George (PG) have arrested two former Bulkley Valley and Lakes District residents following an incident last night (July 19th).

Around 9PM, Police were called to the 1900 block of Victoria Street in PG, after receiving reports that two people in masks were walking around pointing an apparent shotgun at members of the public.

Upon arrival, the two men were arrested and it was found that the weapon was actually a field hockey stick taped black.

A 32-year-old man formally from Burns Lake and a 30-year-old man originally from Hazelton, were arrested for Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Pointing a Firearm.

The pair were held in Police custody overnight and were scheduled to appear in court today.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the PG RCMP detachment at (250) 561-3300 or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.