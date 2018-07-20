Students interested in computer science now have a chance to expand their profiles, online and offline, with UNBC.

A new Centre of Excellence is implemented and has already begun under a partnership with TeejLAB in Vancouver a firm founded and operated by Dr. Baljeet Malhotra, a Masters of Science graduate of UNBC.

Topics associated with the new centre include data privacy, data security, data integrity, and coding.

Vice-President of Research and Graduate Programs, Dr. Geoff Payne, says this will allow students to learn more about the today’s cutting edge technology.

“The world of computers and computer science is evolving at such a rapid pace, and what this Centre will allow for our students is to not only get the academics and the theory behind computer science, but also to be at the cutting edge of where the industry is going, and really set them up well for the future as their careers progress.”

Dr. Payne also believes Dr. Malhotra will be able to influence the North’s next generation of computer scientists, helping them realize their full potential in the industry.

“What this showcases is that students that come to UNBC get that outstanding background that kick-starts their career and it’s just nice to see how successful someone like Baljeet has become, and then comes back and wants to work with University and continue our relationship.”

The Centre of Excellence also includes a $10,000 financial award for prospective students.

For more information, you can click here.