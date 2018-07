It’s a subdued start to the trading week in North America.

The TSX was held back at the open by losses in the tech sector despite another crude price rally this morning. The Bay Street index is down 22 points to 16,413. Across the border the Dow is also down 44 points to 25,003. Investors will be looking to earnings reports this week from big name companies like Alphabet and 3G to help bounce back sentiment.

Crude is gaining to 68.58 a barrel.

The Loonie is flat at 76 cents US.